Apple announces WWDC22 Schedule; Big Updates are expected on June 6

Apple's full WWDC22 schedule was announced ahead of the event in early June and there's plenty to get excited about. The WWDC22 event is expected to bring some big announcements for the entire Apple software ecosystem this year, especially regarding iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and more. Additionally, we could see some major updates to key Apple products and services at this year's developer conference. Until now, we knew that the event was on June 6 and now, Apple has revealed the full schedule for the event.



And unsurprisingly, Apple Keynote, which is the platform for all the big announcements, will take place first on June 6 at 10 am PDT. This will be then followed by the Platforms State of the Union event and the Apple Design Awards. Additionally, Apple states that WWDC22 will also provide access to experts for developers around the world. See all the details below.



How to watch the WWDC 2022 keynote



Apple's keynote is scheduled for June 6 at 10 am PT/10:30 pm IST. It will most likely be streamed on Apple's website and the official Apple YouTube channel. Or else follow our live blog for the latest news, updates and expert commentary related to WWDC 2022.

Apple's WWDC 22 schedule



"WWDC22 launches with a first look at groundbreaking updates coming to Apple platforms later this year. The keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube," Apple says of the June 6 keynote.

For developers, the Platforms State of the Union event will have a lot of big announcements. "Developers will learn how they can take their apps to the next level with a deeper dive into the new tools, technologies, and advances across Apple platforms. Platforms State of the Union will stream via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website," says Apple.



Apple will also host this year's Apple Design Awards for app developers. "Every year, the Apple Design Awards recognise and celebrate the art, craft, creativity, and technical expertise that Apple developers bring to their work. The Apple Design Awards will stream via the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website."



The WWDC22 event, despite being online, will also provide access to experts for the developer community. "Featuring over 150 in-depth session videos, WWDC22 brings together the latest tools and technologies to give developers the chance to learn how they can create the next generation of apps. Apple Developer Program members, Apple Developer Enterprise Program members, and 2022 Swift Student Challenge award recipients can request one-on-one lab appointments with Apple experts for guidance on implementing the latest technologies, following best practices, and designing their apps. Beginning June 7, session videos will be posted daily on the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website," says Apple.