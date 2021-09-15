Apple Event 2021: iPhone 13 Series Price in India Revealed

Apple Event 2021: Apple hosted its annual fall event today. Like last year, the Apple Event 2021 was held online due to the Covid-19 pandemic and was held at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California. At Apple Event 2021, the iPhone maker released the iPhone 13 series smartphones, which include the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Check out the prices of the new iPhones in India below:



Price and availability of iPhone 13 series India

The iPhone 13 series starts in India at ₹ 69,990, which is the starting price of the iPhone 13 Mini. The iPhone 13, on the other hand, starts at ₹ 79,900. As far as the iPhone 13 models of the Pro variant go, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at ₹ 119,900, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at ₹ 129,900 in India. The iPhone 13 series will be available for pre-order in India from September 17 and will be on sale in India from September 24.

Apple iPhone 13 series price in India

iPhone 13 Mini starts from ₹ 69,900

iPhone 13 starts from ₹ 79,900

iPhone 13 Pro starts from ₹ 1,19,900

iPhone 13 Pro Max starts from ₹ 1,29,900

iPhone 13 Specifications

iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display that supports HDR 10 and Dolby Vision. It is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset which will be paired with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage space. As for the camera, the iPhone 13 comes with 12MP wide-angle + 12MP ultra-wide sensors on the back. On the front, the iPhone 13 Mini has a 12MP True Depth camera. The iPhone 13 has a 2.5-hour battery life longer than the iPhone 12. It is available in Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink and Product (Red) colour variants.

iPhone 13 Mini Specifications

The iPhone 13 Mini comes with a 5.4-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display with HDR 10 and Dolby Vision. It is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset which is paired with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage space. The iPhone 13 Mini comes with 12MP wide-angle + 12MP ultra wide-angle sensors on the back. On the front, the iPhone 13 Mini has a 12MP True Depth camera. It has 5G connectivity and a battery life 1.5 hours longer than the iPhone 12 Mini. The iPhone 13 Mini is available in Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, and Product (Red) colour variants.

iPhone 13 Pro Specifications

Next in line is the iPhone 13 Pro, which features a 6.1-inch ProMotion Super Retina XDR OLED 120Hz display. It is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset which is paired with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of storage space. On the front of the camera, the iPhone 13 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP wide-angle sensor. . On the front, the iPhone 13 Pro features a 12MP TrueDepth camera. The iPhone 13 Pro has a 1.5-hour battery life longer than the iPhone 12 Pro. It is available in Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue colour variants.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Specifications

Lastly, the iPhone 13 Pro Max. It comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz ProMotion Super Retina XDR display. It is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset which is paired with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB of storage space. On the front of the camera, the iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 12MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 12MP wide-angle sensor. 12MP. On the front, it features a 12MP TrueDepth camera. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 2.5-hour battery life longer than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.