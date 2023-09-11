Apple Event 2023: All that we expect from iPhone 15 to AirPods Pro 2; Find details

Apple Event 2023: After months of anticipation, the launch of Apple's next-generation iPhone series is imminent. Rumours about the iPhone 15 series started surfacing last year, right after Apple unveiled its iPhone 14. Now, the launch is in sight, and we are waiting for announcements about four iPhone models that Apple plans to launch at its Wonderlust event tomorrow, September 12: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Although there were previous reports about a fifth iPhone launching this year, that is likely no longer the case.

However, Apple could still announce the 'iPhone 15 Ultra' as its 'One More Thing'. This launch comes when the smartphone industry is going through a crisis. iPhone shipments have hit the lowest figure in a decade, and Apple acknowledges problems selling iPhones in the United States. Apple CEO Tim Cook previously confirmed a drop in iPhone sales revenue, which fell from $40.67 billion to $39.67 billion. Therefore, the upcoming launch of the iPhone 15 is just what Apple needs to revive iPhone sales.

Although expected to be the event's highlight, the iPhone 15 series is not the only announcement Apple is expected to make tomorrow. From iPhone 15 and AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C to Apple Watch Ultra 2, here's everything you can expect at tomorrow's Apple Wonderlust event.

Apple event: All that we expect to be announced

1. iPhone 15 Series: The iPhone 15 series is expected to be one of the highlights of the Wonderlust event. Apple will likely introduce four iPhones: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The standard variants of the iPhone 15 are expected to get features like Dynamic Island, 48MP camera, and USB Type-C. In contrast, the Pro variants are expected to feature an action button and a titanium frame. The high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max could also have a periscope camera with 5X-6X zoom capabilities.

2. Apple Watch Series 9: Apple's next smartwatch is expected to get subtle updates. It will come in the same 41mm and 45mm sizes. It will reportedly feature a faster S9 chip under the hood based on the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic SoC and a handful of new health sensors, including the Apple Watch Electrodermal activity (EDA) series 9, a unique pink colour combination.

3. Apple Watch Ultra 2: Apple could unveil the second generation of its Apple Watch Ultra this year at the Wonderlust event. Although it is expected to remain broadly similar to the current model, it could also have the S9 chip under the hood. Unlike last year, however, it's expected to be available in two colours this year, with a new "dark titanium" finish in the works.

4. AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C: Apple is finally moving away from its proprietary Lightning port, and not only the iPhone 15 but also the AirPods Pro 2nd Gen will benefit from this change. The AirPods Pro 2, announced at Apple's Far Out event last year, will now have a new USB Type-C charging port on the bottom.

5. Cases, watchbands and cables: Reports also claim that Apple will ditch its leather cases and introduce a new material called FineWoven. It is expected to bring new iPhone cases and watch bands for Apple Watch. The Cupertino-based tech giant is also expected to introduce colour-matched braided iPhone cables.

iOS 17 released

While iOS 17 was announced at the 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), it is still in the beta phase and unavailable to the public. Now, Apple is finally expected to release its latest iPhone operating system globally around the same time as the launch of the iPhone 15. New iPhones always ship with the latest iOS version, so that the announcement could come at the Wonderlust event on September 12.



