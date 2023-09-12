Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max launching today: Expected price, specifications and more

The iPhone 15 series will be launched tonight at Apple's "Wonderlust" event, which will be held tonight at 10:30 p.m. in India. The launch will take place at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California. But people interested in watching the iPhone 15 live stream can head to Apple's YouTube channel to watch the event. While there are still a few hours left for the event, here's a look at the expected specifications, design and price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models in India.



iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max launching today: Expected specifications and design

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models are rumoured to have a lighter, more durable titanium chassis with a brushed effect to reduce fingerprint smudges. The device's edges could be smoother and rounded where the metal meets the glass. The renders so far show a USB-C port at the bottom.

You can expect to see larger displays on the iPhone 15 Pro models, as leaks show reduced bezels. This change will likely improve the screen time experience for those who love big screens. It is widely rumoured that the mute switch will be replaced by an "action button" with customizable functionality, allowing you to perform various tasks quickly. Apple will likely retain the 6.7-inch OLED display seen on the previous Pro Max model and a 6.1-inch display on the Pro version.

The A17 Bionic chip will likely be reserved for the new 2023 Pro models. Regarding optics, the telephoto and ultra-wide-angle cameras on the Pro models are said to get more megapixels than before, marking a significant improvement in photography capabilities.

Additionally, Apple is said to be introducing a new "U2" ultra-wideband chip, which will improve location tracking in the Find My app. Apple is expected to offer faster wireless charging speeds across the entire iPhone lineup and a more serviceable design. Leaks have also hinted at possible support for faster charging: 20W for standard iPhone 15 models and up to 35W for Pro models. It could have a 4,852 mAh battery, more significant than the 4,323 mAh battery in the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max launching today: Expected price

The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to get a massive price hike. The Pro model is said to get a $100 price increase, and the Pro Max could get a $200 increase. Therefore, the price could increase to $1,099 (around Rs 91,200) from $999 (around Rs 82,900) for the iPhone 15 Pro version, as per leaks. Rumours also indicate that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be priced at $1,299, up from $1,099 last year. In India, prices will probably be much higher, as they do every year.

The new iPhone 15 Pro could increase to Rs 1,39,900 and the Pro Max to Rs 1,59,900. But these are just predictions based on leaks. Currently, the Indian price of both the Pro models remains uncertain. It could stay the same as last year or increase.