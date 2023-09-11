Live
Apple Event 2023: Where and when to watch the Apple event
This year's Apple event, called Wonderlust, will be both an in-person event and a global livestream.
The Apple event will take place on September 12, 2023. Here is the event schedule in different time zones. The event will begin at 10 a.m. PT (California), 10:30 p.m. IST (India), 6 p.m. BST (London), 1 p.m. ET (New York), 7 p.m. CET (Central European countries), 2 a.m. KST/JST (South Korea/Japan), 3 a.m. AEST (Melbourne, Australia) and 7 p.m. SAST (South Africa).
This time, Apple's event has been dubbed "Wonderlust." So what does Wonderlust (No, it's not wanderlust) mean? According to the Urban Dictionary, it means "the desire to be in a constant state of wonder." Could it mean that Apple's event will spark similar excitement among fans? We'll have to wait until the launch of the iPhone 15 to really know.
This year's Apple event, called Wonderlust, will be both an in-person event and a global livestream. According to some rumours, the event will be pre-recorded, and attendees from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, will watch the recording from the facilities and then be able to try the products.
The rest of the world can join the live stream on Apple's official YouTube channel. A link to the broadcast has already been posted on the channel and will begin at 10:30 p.m. IST tomorrow, September 12.
Despite several new features expected to come to the iPhone 15, no leaks point to a price increase. This year, some tipsters have claimed that the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may increase between $100 and $200, but a similar trend is not expected for the standard model. The iPhone 15 should be available for $799.