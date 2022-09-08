Apple Far Out Event: Find the Biggest Announcements made

All the details from Apple's Far Out event. Apple just held its Far Out event, revealing its iPhone 14 lineup, three new Apple Watches, the long-rumoured Apple Watch Ultra, and the next generation of AirPods Pro headphones. If you could not watch the show, you could catch up on all the big news announced here.



Apple ditches SIM trays; to use eSIM



Apple announced that it would not include physical SIM trays with iPhone 14 models sold in the US. Instead, the iPhone 14 will use an eSIM, aka a digital SIM card. Apple claims eSIMs are more secure and should help users easily switch between carriers. Still, it could be trickier for anyone used to the simplicity of taking out their SIM card and switching to another phone to switch services.



iPhone 14 pro has a notchless design with a "dynamic island"



The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max have significant improvements, including a design that swaps the notch for a pill-shaped cutout that houses the camera and Face ID system below the display. Apple calls this the "dynamic island", as notifications will appear and move around this space. Also, the Pro line has a more powerful A16 chip, a brighter display, better battery life, and a 48-megapixel rear camera with a four-pixel sensor. Apple also brings Always-On Displays to the iPhone Pro and Pro Max, dimming the lock screen wallpaper when it's enabled to continue displaying notifications without draining the battery much. The iPhone 14 Pro will cost $999, and Pro Max will cost $1,099. You can preorder them from September 9; both devices will be available on September 16.

iPhone 14 gets a new "plus" model with a larger size

The iPhone 14 doesn't have many noticeable improvements over the iPhone 13, as both come equipped with the A15-series chip and a notch. However, Apple introduced a new Plus model with a larger 6.7-inch screen and improved battery life. Both devices offer an improved 12-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera with autofocus. The iPhone 14 starts at $799, and the iPhone 14 Plus starts at $899. You can place a preorder on September 9; the iPhone 14 will be available from September 16, and the Plus will be available on October 7.

The iPhone 14 can send emergency messages via satellite



Apple is bringing satellite connectivity to the new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro for emergencies in the US and Canada. If you need help and you don't have service, Apple says you should be able to point your phone at the nearest satellite to send an SOS message to a nearby emergency service, but the sky needs to be precise. For two years, the feature will be included free on new phones.

Apple Watch is back



Apple has introduced the latest generation Apple Watch SE. It offers an upgraded S8 chip that makes it 20 per cent faster than the 2020 model and has some of the same capabilities as the Watch Series 8, including fault detection. You can reserve it today for $249 with GPS or $299 with cellular before it's available on September 16.



Apple presents the new watch ultra for extreme sports

Apple's new Watch Ultra offers a more durable design for extreme sports athletes. It offers a larger 49mm titanium case designed to protect it from wear and tear and a new customizable action button for transitioning between sports. The new Oceanic Plus app also allows Ultra users to check underwater dives. The Apple Watch Ultra offers up to 36 hours of battery life on a single charge. Apple is set to introduce a battery optimization feature later this year that will give the Ultra an extended battery life of 60 hours. The Watch Ultra will be available to preorder for $799, with shipping beginning September 23.



iOS 16 and watchOS 9 to arrive on September 12

iOS 16 and watchOS 9 will be implemented from September 12. The iOS 16 update enables new features for the lock screen, including widgets and notifications that roll up from the screen bottom, while watchOS 9 adds a set of new fitness tracking metrics.

Series 8 watch brings new temperature sensors

Apple's next-generation Apple Watch Series 8 has two new temperature sensors on the back and one below the display, designed with fertility tracking. The watch can check your temperature every five seconds, and Apple says it can detect temperature changes as small as 0.1 degrees Celsius. There's also a new accident detection feature that detects if you've been in a car accident and allow you to call for help. Apple also announced a Low Power Mode, which disables certain features, like the always-on display, to help conserve battery. The Watch Series 8 costs $399 for GPS and $499 for cellular. Preorders open today and will be available from September 16.

Second-generation AirPods Pro offers better noise cancellation

Apple has announced an updated AirPods Pro, which Apple CEO Tim Cook called the "most advanced" yet. They come with a new H2 chip and spatial audio and have double the previous model's noise cancellation capabilities. As well as an increase of six hours of listening time on a single charge (or 30 hours with the charging case), speakers are built into each earbud and the charging case, so you can locate them using the Find My app. You can reserve the AirPods Pro for $249 on September 9, with availability beginning September 23.