Apple ID on web offers passkeys support with iOS 17, iPadOS 17
New Delhi: Apple on Wednesday announced that users with an 'Apple ID' will automatically be assigned a passkey with iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma, which can be used to sign in to their Apple ID on the web.
According to Apple, a passkey is a cryptographic entity that's not visible to you, and it's used in place of a password. A passkey consists of a key pair, which compared to a password -- profoundly improves security.
One key is public, registered with the website or app you're using. The other key is private, held only by your devices.
Moreover, the tech said that this update will allow users to sign into any Apple web property using the designated passkey for their Apple ID, and it can be used with Sign in with Apple on the web.
The passkey support will be available for all supported devices with the releases of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma later this year.
However, users running beta versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma can test it on iCloud.com and appleid.apple.com starting June 21.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 will reportedly upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 to improve the ecosystem experience and make it easier for Apple to integrate hardware products running on the same local network.
Currently, the iPhone 14 smartphone comes with Wi-Fi 6.