Apple Increases iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max Production Ahead of September Launch

As the iPhone 16 series launch approaches, Apple is gearing up for what could be one of its biggest releases yet. Recent leaks suggest that Apple is increasing production for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models in anticipation of higher demand. This move signals Apple's confidence in the upcoming devices, which are expected to offer significant upgrades over their predecessors.



Increased Production for iPhone 16 Pro Models

According to a report from The Elec, Apple is ramping up production for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The tech giant plans to produce approximately 33.2 million units of the iPhone 16 Pro Max alone, marking a substantial increase from last year’s iPhone 15 Pro Max production, which stood at 24.2 million units. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro saw production numbers of 21.8 million, indicating a clear strategy by Apple to meet what they expect to be elevated consumer demand.

In total, Apple is reportedly set to produce 90.1 million iPhones this year, up from last year’s target of 86.2 million. The Pro models alone are expected to account for 37% of these units, emphasizing their importance in Apple’s product lineup. This increase in production aligns with predictions of heightened interest in the Pro models, driven by anticipated improvements in performance, camera technology, and the introduction of Apple Intelligence.

Standard iPhone 16 Production and Adjustments

While the Pro models are getting the spotlight, Apple is also increasing production of the standard iPhone 16. The company is expected to produce 24.5 million units of the base model, representing a 27% increase from last year’s iPhone 15. However, the iPhone 16 Plus is seeing a decrease in production, with only 5.8 million units planned, down from 8.5 million for the iPhone 15 Plus. This adjustment reflects the continuing lower demand for the Plus models compared to other iPhones.

Apple’s Strategic Focus

Apple’s strategy this year is clear: focus on the high-end Pro models to drive larger profit margins. With significant upgrades expected, including better performance, enhanced cameras, and new AI capabilities, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are set to be the flagship devices in Apple's lineup. As always, these production plans could evolve depending on market response after the official launch. These developments highlight Apple’s confidence in its latest offerings and its readiness to meet consumer expectations in the competitive smartphone market.