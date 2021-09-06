Apple iPhone 13: Five Most Exciting Features That We Expect

The launch of the Apple iPhone 13 is just around the corner. However, before launch, several leaks have hinted at what to expect. Apple is expected to introduce a number of new features, including a higher refresh rate for better cameras. So these are some of the most exciting iPhone 13 features that we are waiting for.



1.Apple iPhone 13: Smaller Notch

While Android flagships are trying to get rid of the punched hole cutout, iPhones still have big, ugly notches, for FaceID purposes. However, Apple is rumoured to reduce the notch size on the iPhone 13 lineup. The TrueDepth camera is said to be shallower. It's because the receiver at the top of the screen is tilted to be relocated to the edge of the box.

2. Apple iPhone 13 - 120Hz ProMotion Display

The 120Hz refresh rate is now a common feature in Android land. Not just flagships, but mid-range devices too have a high refresh rate these days. However, current Apple offerings are stuck in the past as they come with a 60Hz refresh rate. If the rumours are to be believed, Apple is embracing an LTPO display to offer a high 120Hz refresh rate on the iPhone 13 Pro series. Unfortunately, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are said to make do with the refresh rate. 60Hz.

3. Apple iPhone 13: Video Portrait Mode and ProRes

The iPhone 13 series is designed to introduce a new ProRes video recording feature that will allow users to capture clips in a higher quality format. Therefore, it gives editors more control during post-production. Also, you could better control the appearance of colours and lights in your images. The function will differ from the standard filters. For those unaware, portrait mode lets you put a person in sharp focus while blurring the background. In other words, it adds a bokeh effect. However, adding bokeh to videos is not something we haven't seen yet. Oppo's latest Reno 6 series offers this feature.

4. Apple iPhone 13: Faster Charging

Android competitors are contemplating moving above 65W in terms of charging speed. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 offers support for a charge of only 20W. Apple is rumoured to raise that number to 25W with the next iPhone. However, the power adapter is probably not part of the package.

5. Apple iPhone 13: Larger Cameras

Based on the leaked case photo, the iPhone 13 Pro will likely come with a square-shaped rear camera module as we have seen on the iPhone 12 series, and it will also be placed in the upper left corner. But on the iPhone 13 Pro series, the module seems significantly larger than what we've seen on the iPhone 12 Pro.