Apple iPhone 15 series features leak online; What we expect

The Apple iPhone 15 series may launch as early as next month. As the launch approaches, several leaks have started to surface on the internet, providing glimpses of the features of the upcoming iPhones. Speculations ranging from pricing details to specifications have been circulating widely on various social media platforms.



The most recent leak has shed light on several key aspects of the iPhone 15. This includes revelations about the battery type, charging components, and the notable presence of an Apple-created 3LD3 chip within the device.

One such person, by the name of Majin Bu, recently posted a series of images on Twitter, offering an up-close view of the phone's USB C connector and its proprietary chip. Initial images of Majin Bu provided a sneak peek at the charging components, highlighting the phone's USB-C connector.

Additionally, the user shared another set of images showing the packaged 3LD3 chip. However, Majin Bu did not reveal the specific function of this chip. "The iPhone 15 series displays the encapsulated 3LD3 chip. Despite being labelled as a self-designed chip, its precise functionality remains enigmatic. Drawing from similar plastic-packaged chips seen in previous iterations, it could potentially relate to transmission encryption", the tweet read.

It's worth noting that this isn't the first instance of leaked details about the iPhone 15's USB Type-C port appearing on social media. In March, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed the iPhone 15 series would incorporate a USB Type-C port, promising fast charging capabilities with officially certified cables.

Meanwhile, another Apple insider, Unknownz1, also chimed in with notable ideas about upcoming Apple devices. This disclosure covered complex aspects such as CPU and GPU composition, clock speeds, and the type and amount of RAM.

The disclosure stated that the iPhone 15's 6-core CPU would consist of two high-performance cores and four efficiency cores. The phone will have 6GB LPDDR5 DRAM (Low Power Double Data Rate SDRAM).

As the rumours go, there are hints that Apple could host its event on September 13, a logical move considering the company's historical pattern of announcements on the second Tuesday or Wednesday. Following this timeline, if Apple unveils the new iPhone lineup on September 13, pre-orders could start as early as September 15, with the devices being available for purchase on September 22.