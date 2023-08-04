Apple iPhone 15 series to launch in September third week: Details

Apple has finally decided on a date to introduce its next iPhone series – the iPhone 15 series. As per the latest rumours, Apple plans to launch the devices in the third week of September. Employees have been warned not to take vacations at the same time, a 9to5Mac report suggests.



According to 9to5 Mac, tech industry sources have revealed the details about the much-awaited release date of the iPhone 15 series. According to these experts, mobile carriers advise their employees not to take any days off on May 13. September, suggesting a significant smartphone announcement. While the exact brand behind this event remains under wraps, Apple has a history of unveiling its latest iPhones in September.

In the past, Apple used to announce its iPhones on Tuesdays. However, last year's event bucked the trend and occurred on September 7, a Wednesday. This year, September 13 also falls on a Wednesday, leading to speculation that it could be the day Apple chooses for its exceptional event.

If the rumours are true, we can expect pre-orders for the iPhone 15 series to begin on Friday, September 15, with the official launch scheduled for September 22. Last year, pre-orders for the iPhone 14 started on September 9, and the phones hit stores on September 16. However, there were some exceptions, such as the delayed launch of the iPhone 14 Plus on October 7 due to supply issues.

The iPhone 15 series is expected to come with some exciting new features. Rumours suggest a fresh design with slightly curved edges and thinner bezels around the screen. Also, all four new models could have Dynamic Island and USB-C ports instead of the usual Lightning connector. There's talk of a new titanium frame for the Pro models, replacing the traditional stainless steel, giving the phones a sleeker look.

Under the hood, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may be powered by the A16 Bionic chip, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro. However, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will feature the new A17 chip, which promises even better performance. The larger Pro model could also come with a new periscope lens, offering improved optical zoom capabilities for photography enthusiasts.

While these upgrades sound promising, there's a chance new iPhone prices could jump as much as $200 compared to the current generation. But die-hard Apple fans eagerly await the official announcement to get the full scoop on the iPhone 15 series and its potential features.