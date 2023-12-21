Apple iPhone 16 Rumors Unveiled: Bigger Screens, Enhanced Cameras and More

The Apple iPhone 16 series, scheduled for launch next year, is poised to introduce significant enhancements, according to various reports. Speculations abound regarding several key upgrades, including a larger display, tetraprism lens, and Wi-Fi advancements in the upcoming iPhone series. Here, we explore six rumoured features expected in the Apple iPhone 16.



Buttons: Persistent rumours surrounding the iPhone 15 series suggested the inclusion of haptic solid-state buttons, speculated to replace physical volume buttons. However, the anticipated transition did not materialize due to complexities in manufacturing, higher associated costs, and software integration challenges, as noted by tech analyst Mark Gurman. Speculations persist that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max might feature these solid-state buttons.

Display: Renowned Apple analyst Ross Young predicts the introduction of larger iPhones in the upcoming iPhone 16 series. Young proposes a substantial increase in size, with a projected 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro and a sizable 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max, while the standard models are anticipated to maintain their current sizes.

Face ID: Despite the removal of the notch in Apple's recent iPhone lineup, the Face ID module and front camera still occupy the top section of the display. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests a potential transformation in 2024, envisioning a full-screen iPhone with an under-display Face ID sensor, eliminating the need for a visible notch.

Wi-Fi: Another speculated upgrade involves the implementation of Wi-Fi 7 technology in the iPhone 16 Pro models. This advancement is expected to facilitate data transmission across 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands, achieving speeds of approximately 40 Gbps. The reported benefits include accelerated networking speeds, reduced latency, and enhanced connection reliability.

Camera: In terms of camera enhancements, reports suggest the inclusion of the tetraprism lens in the iPhone 16 Pro, following its debut in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is said to be collaborating with its exclusive supplier, Largan, to improve production yield. Additionally, Apple aims to pioneer specially molded lenses to accommodate larger components without compromising the compact form factor of the iPhone 16 Pro.