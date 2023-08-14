Apple iPhone SE 4 to offer Face ID, Action Button and USB-C Port

The release of the next-generation iPhone SE 4 may still be some time away, but several leaks have surfaced that shed light on what to expect. Previous reports indicated the phone could adopt a design similar to the iPhone 14 with flat edges and a notch. The model could also replace the physical power button with a Face ID. A recent leak from tipster Unknownz21 (username "URedditor" on X) suggests that the phone may also incorporate a USB-C port instead of a Lightning port for charging. The rear panel is likely to retain a single rear camera. Additionally, there may be an "action" button, similar to what the latest iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are rumoured to have.



The action button can likely be customized to allow users to add shortcuts. It means that the button could allow users to launch their most used apps or camera. Face ID could also be a great addition, as the current iPhone SE 3 is the only iPhone with a physical power button officially provided by Apple. The last two iterations of the iPhone SE included a 12-megapixel main camera, which Apple may retain in the next model. We can expect the device to feature either the A15 or A16 Bionic SoC, along with 5G support.

We are not sure when the phone will launch, though old leaks suggest it will arrive in the first half of 2024. Based on previous release timelines, the iPhone 4 could debut in March or April. The iPhone SE 2020 was launched with a starting price of Rs 42,500 for the base storage 64GB. The iPhone SE 2022, which is similar to the iPhone SE 2020 in terms of design and some internal specifications, has a starting price of Rs 43,900 for 64GB of storage. Apple may consider dropping the 64GB model for the upcoming iPhone SE 4. It means the base variant can offer 128GB of storage. A taller storage option also means a higher sticker price. We can expect the iPhone SE to cost still less than Rs 50,000.

Meanwhile, Apple is preparing to launch the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro smartphones next month. A leak suggests that the smartphones may debut at Apple's next event on September 12. At the same launch event, we could see a new generation Apple Watch Series 9. All new iPhone 15 models will reportedly feature an upgraded display with a dynamic notch. Regular iPhones can draw power from the A16 Bionic SoC, while Pro models could pack the A17 Bionic SoC. On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 9 is tipped to include a faster processor. However, the smartwatch may feature the same boxy design with smooth, rounded edges.