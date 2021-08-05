Apple iPhone with a disappearing camera notch: Report

Now Apple is reportedly experimenting with making its camera's notch disappear. The tech giant Apple is experimenting with making the front camera notch disappear from the screen when not in use.



Before you get excited, they are still experimenting with the technology and there is no chance it will be implemented any time soon. In fact, it is definitely not coming to the Apple iPhone 13 series, which will be released in a few months. Patently Apple, which saw it first, said that Apple won a patent in the US Patent and Trademark office that hides the iPhone's camera and removes the notch. The notch will remain in vanish mode when not in use. The technology is known as "adjustable viewing windows."

Tech Radar says there are two ways to do this. One will use a rotating hinge to open it when the user wants to use it. The second is a downward sliding 'mobile screen' that would snap into position and be visible.

This technology may or may not be used in the future on iPhones, but it certainly shows that Apple has one goal in mind and that is to do something with the incalculable space on the iPhone screen that is being taken up by a camera, which is not widely used. frequency. That space is definitely ready for experimentation, as far as Apple is concerned, in order to provide more space for other things that can be useful to consumers. Whether this technology will actually be used is still unknown and, in fact, it may end up in the dustbin of failed projects of history.

In fact, while the disappearing camera notch is just the most recent, there have been a number of other experiments that have been reported in recent times and it even includes a hole-punch camera design and even an under-display camera.