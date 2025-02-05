Apple launches new app to bring people together for special moments

New Delhi: Smartphone maker Apple on Wednesday introduced Apple Invites, a new app for iPhone that will help users to create custom invitations to gather friends and family for any occasion.

With Apple Invites, users can create and easily share invitations, RSVP, contribute to Shared Albums, and engage with Apple Music playlists.

With the app, iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations, and anyone can RSVP, regardless of whether they have an Apple Account or Apple device.

“With Apple Invites, an event comes to life from the moment the invitation is created, and users can share lasting memories even after they get together,” said Brent Chiu-Watson, Apple’s senior director of Worldwide Product Marketing for Apps and iCloud.

“Apple Invites brings together capabilities our users already know and love across iPhone, iCloud, and Apple Music, making it easy to plan special events,” Chiu-Watson added.

Users can begin by choosing an image from their photo library or from the app’s gallery of backgrounds -- a curated collection of images representing different occasions and event themes.

The app also integrates with Maps and Weather to give guests directions and forecast of the day.

In addition, participants can easily contribute photos and videos to a dedicated Shared Album within each invite to help preserve memories and relive the event.

Using the collaborative playlists, Apple Music subscribers can create a curated event soundtrack that guests can access right from Apple Invites.

Further, with Apple Intelligence, users can easily create unique event invitations. They can also tap into the built-in image playground experience to produce original images using concepts, descriptions, and people from their photo library.

The app also provides writing tools to help compose invitations. Users can download the app freely from the App Store for all iPhone models running iOS 18 or later.