Apple may announce 15-inch MacBook Air, Apple glasses, and more in 2023

Recently Apple wrapped up its iPhone 14 event, and rumours about the upcoming product line are already surfacing online. The company is already said to replace its iPhone Max Pro version with a new iPhone 15 Ultra model next year. A new report suggests that we can expect a 15-inch MacBook Air, a larger iPad, an updated HomePod, and a list of other Apple products in the coming year. Here is everything we know.



According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple plans to announce a new 15-inch MacBook Air for people in 2023. It's expected to offer a thinner and lighter design, just like the 16-inch MacBook Pro model. Don't expect an overall new design, though, as the latest version may retain the old one. The MacBook Air M2, which made its debut in June 2021, comes with a more symmetrical design rather than an angled design. It flaunts a notched display with slim bezels. The new version is also expected to have a quad rear camera setup.

Furthermore, Apple is also said to be working on a new iMac that will debut in 2023. The device could use Apple's M3 silicon chip under the hood. The other details related to this iMac are still unknown, but there are reports that we could also see an iMac Pro model.

In 2023, Apple could bring back HomePod, as the company discontinued it in March last year. It is currently selling only the mini version. The more premium version is expected to arrive with improved audio quality next year. It will likely use the new S8 chip, which is being used by Apple Watch Series 8. It is said to retain the original size of the HomePod, and analyst Ming-Chi-Kuo has claimed that this could arrive in the first quarter of 2023.

Gurman also suggested that we'll see a new, larger iPad. The company is expected to introduce a 14-inch iPad Pro in 2023. DSCC's Ross Young recently claimed that Apple is working on a 14.1-inch iPad Pro model that could support MiniLED and ProMotion. The latter is the LTPO technology seen in Android phones, which helps automatically adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the content.

The long-rumoured Apple glasses are also on the list, and we could finally see them next year. The quoted source claims that the company could introduce its first Reality Pro headset, which is said to come with an "innovative three-screen setup." It is speculated that it will feature two 4K micro OLED screens and is expected to use a powerful mobile chipset. The product is likely not cheap and has a premium price.