Written examinations for district court posts on Feb 19

Anantapur: The written examinations for various posts in the Anantapur District Legal Services Authority will be conducted on February 19, District Principal Judge and Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority E Bhimar Rao said in a press release on Monday.

The examinations will be held at Sri Balaji PG College and PVKK Engineering College premises in Rudrampeta, Anantapur. Candidates have been advised to report at the examination centres at least one hour in advance, carrying their hall tickets and required materials.

The written test for the Front Office Coordinator post will commence at 12.30 p.m. and will be conducted for a duration of 90 minutes.

The examination for the Record Assistant post will begin at 3.30 p.m., also with a duration of 90 minutes.

The written examination scheduled for the Data Entry Operator post has been postponed as per the directions of the High Court.

The revised date will be announced after receiving further instructions from the High Court, the Judge stated.

The list of eligible candidates has been uploaded on the District Court’s official website. Candidates who have not received their hall tickets despite being eligible are advised to contact the Anantapur District Legal Services Authority in advance, the release added.