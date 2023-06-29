  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology > Tech News

Apple may launch new headphones with USB-C port next month

Apple may launch new headphones with USB-C port next month
x
Highlights

Apple will reportedly launch new Beats Studio Pro wireless over-ear headphones on July 19, which will feature a USB-C port.

San Francisco: Apple will reportedly launch new Beats Studio Pro wireless over-ear headphones on July 19, which will feature a USB-C port.

The information was shared by Myke Hurley on the Apple-related podcast 'Connected' last week, reports MacRumors.

Hurley said that he received the information from an anonymous source who previously shared correct details about the Beats Studio Buds+ earbuds.

The Studio Pro is expected to be available in four colours -- Black, Navy, Sandstone and Deep Brown.

Also, as per the leaked images, the headphones will likely feature a very similar design to the Beats Studio3.

The headphones will likely feature a USB-C port for charging instead of micro-USB, upgraded microphones, optimised sound profiles, a new carrying case and support for Android features such as Fast Pair and Find My Device.

According to the source, it will also retain a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Moreover, the headphones will likely feature improved active noise cancellation and longer battery life, the report said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X