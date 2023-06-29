Live
- Rahul’s convoy stopped by police at Manipur’s Bishnupur
- Emotional Viral Video: Bengaluru Auto Driver Breaks Down Over Earning Only Rs 40 in 5 Hours, Goes Viral
- Apple may launch new headphones with USB-C port next month
- TN government outlets sell tomatoes at Rs 60/kg
- Millions of Americans under unhealthy air quality alert due to wildfire smoke
- Waterlogging, traffic snarls in Delhi after heavy rainfall
- KCR to distribute Podu land pattas on Friday
- Rahul's visit to Manipur in spirit of BJY, why stop him, says Congress
- Wrestlers call on Bhim Army chief in hospital
- KCR pays tribute the noted singer Saichand, assures support to kin
Apple may launch new headphones with USB-C port next month
Apple will reportedly launch new Beats Studio Pro wireless over-ear headphones on July 19, which will feature a USB-C port.
San Francisco: Apple will reportedly launch new Beats Studio Pro wireless over-ear headphones on July 19, which will feature a USB-C port.
The information was shared by Myke Hurley on the Apple-related podcast 'Connected' last week, reports MacRumors.
Hurley said that he received the information from an anonymous source who previously shared correct details about the Beats Studio Buds+ earbuds.
The Studio Pro is expected to be available in four colours -- Black, Navy, Sandstone and Deep Brown.
Also, as per the leaked images, the headphones will likely feature a very similar design to the Beats Studio3.
The headphones will likely feature a USB-C port for charging instead of micro-USB, upgraded microphones, optimised sound profiles, a new carrying case and support for Android features such as Fast Pair and Find My Device.
According to the source, it will also retain a 3.5 mm headphone jack.
Moreover, the headphones will likely feature improved active noise cancellation and longer battery life, the report said.