Apple May Skip Standard iPhone 18 in 2026, Shift to Staggered Launches and Foldable Debut

If you’re planning to upgrade your iPhone next year, you might need to adjust your expectations. A new report suggests that Apple is preparing to break away from its long-standing annual release pattern by not launching a standard iPhone 18 during its usual September event in 2026. Instead, the company appears ready to pivot toward a staggered launch calendar designed to ease operational pressure and maintain a steadier revenue flow throughout the year.

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s September 2026 keynote will spotlight the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the much-anticipated foldable iPhone, which has been circulating in rumours for several years. What’s notably missing from the lineup is the vanilla iPhone 18. Those waiting for that model may have to hold out until early 2027, when Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18, the iPhone 18e, and the delayed iPhone Air 2.

This new pacing strategy reflects a major shift away from Apple’s tradition of releasing all major iPhones in one blockbuster fall event—a practice dating back to the iPhone 5 era. At the time, Apple had moved the launch from July to September due to production delays, inadvertently discovering the benefits of aligning its largest product releases just ahead of the global holiday shopping season.

But the tech giant now seems intent on spreading out its hardware announcements. Analysts believe this may help the company reduce pressure on suppliers, avoid bottlenecks associated with tightly packed production cycles, and target multiple shopping periods throughout the year. It could also result in five to six new iPhones annually—a significant increase in release frequency without overwhelming a single time window.

Before the iPhone 18 Pro models take the stage, however, Apple still has the iPhone 17e queued for launch, likely scheduled for early 2026. Positioned as the next entry-level option, the 17e will precede the more dramatic lineup restructuring expected the following year.

Meanwhile, Apple’s iPhone Air project continues to evolve. The first-generation iPhone Air introduced an ultra-thin design, bucking the industry trend of increasingly bulky flagships. Despite its bold approach, the model reportedly fell short of Apple’s sales expectations, prompting the company to hold off on its successor.

According to The Information, the upcoming iPhone Air 2, now slated for early 2027, is set to address several shortcomings. The device is expected to include a larger battery, improved thermal management courtesy of a vapour chamber, and a dual rear camera system—upgrades that could make it a more compelling alternative in its category. Interestingly, Bloomberg reports that Apple may not commit to yearly updates for the Air line, which could explain why the model launched as “iPhone Air” rather than adopting a numbered naming convention like iPhone 17 Air.

Apple’s evolving release strategy hints at a broader effort to modernise how it introduces new products in a rapidly shifting global tech landscape. While the changes may require some adjustment from consumers, they also signal a more flexible and forward-looking approach from one of the world’s most influential tech companies.



