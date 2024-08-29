Apple Music Now Supports Playlist Transfers to YouTube Music

Apple Music users can now seamlessly transfer their playlists to YouTube Music, as per a recent support document highlighted by MacRumors. This marks a significant development, as Apple has never provided native tools for transferring playlists to competing music services, making YouTube Music the first to benefit from this feature.



There are some limitations to this new functionality. Only songs available on YouTube Music can be transferred, so you won't have to migrate any podcasts, audiobooks, or non-collaborative shared playlists. Additionally, curated playlists, personal music files, and any organizational folders in Apple Music are also excluded from the transfer.

You'll need an active Apple Music or iTunes Match subscription and a YouTube Music account to move your playlist. The process is straightforward: after logging into Apple's Data and Privacy page, "select "Transfer a copy of your data" and follow the instructions. Depending on the number of playlists, the transfer process can take a few minutes to a few hours.

It's important to note that Apple Music still doesn't support transferring playlists to other streaming services like Spotify or Amazon Music. For those, third-party tools remain necessary. However, Apple might be working on making playlist imports easier. In February, some Reddit users noticed an Apple Music beta on Android that allowed the third-party service SongShift to move playlists from other platforms to Apple Music.