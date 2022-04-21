Apple must compensate Brazilian customer for selling iPhone without charger

San Francisco: A judge has ruled that Apple must compensate a Brazilian customer, who recently purchased an iPhone, for selling the device without a charger included in the box, which violates consumer law.

According to MacRumors, the tech giant's decision to remove the charger in the box sparked controversy in 2020. Apple claimed the move is for environmental reasons, claiming the decision is equivalent to removing nearly 450,000 cars from the road per year.

Nonetheless, the move has sparked some public and legal outcry.

In the latest development, a judge in Brazil, a country that has long-questioned Apple's reasoning to remove the accessory, is forcing Apple to compensate a customer nearly $1,075 for the lack of a charger.

According to article 39 of the Consumer Code (CDC), "tie sale" is an abusive and prohibited practice in Brazil, so it is not allowed to sell cell phone and charger separately. Therefore, Apple is being sentenced after selling an iPhone model and charger separately to a consumer in the city of Goi�nia, the report said.

As per the result issued by Judge Vanderlei Caires Pinheiro, of the 6th Civil Court of Goi�nia, Apple must compensate the consumer R$ 5,000 for carrying out the "tie sale" of the company's devices.

Last year, Brazil fined Apple $2 million as a punishment for violating consumer law and disrespecting Brazilian customers, according to the head of the consumer group Procon-SP, Fernando Capez.