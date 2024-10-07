Apple October Event Postponed: New Date for M4 Macs and iPad Mini 7 Launch

Apple's October event, anticipated for the launch of its latest M4 MacBook Pro, iMacs, and iPad Mini 7, may see a slight delay. Recent leaks have offered a glimpse of the expected specifications for these upcoming devices. Now, Apple analyst Mark Gurman has revealed a potential new launch date, bringing more clarity to what we can expect from the tech giant this fall.



Expected Launch Date for Apple's October Event

Initially, rumours suggested that Apple would hold its event towards the end of October. However, in his "Power On" newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman mentioned that the event may be pushed to November 1, with the new devices launching soon after.

This delay means Apple will likely introduce its new generation of MacBook Pro models, which are expected to be powered by the latest M4 series chips, in early November. Specifically, Gurman hinted at a 14-inch MacBook Pro with a standard M4 chip alongside two more powerful models featuring M4 Pro and M4 Max chipsets.

What Else to Expect: iMacs and iPad Mini 7

Beyond MacBook Pro models, Apple is also set to unveil new iMacs, possibly powered by M4 and M4 Pro chips. Additionally, a redesigned iMac Mini and the iPad Mini 7 may appear during the launch. Though these exciting devices are expected to debut at the upcoming event, Apple has yet to confirm their official launch details.

Plans for 2025: What's Ahead for Apple?

As Apple's revised launch event approaches, Gurman has also outlined the company's hardware plans for 2025. Early next year, we can expect the debut of M4-powered 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, the upgraded iPhone SE 4 with Apple Intelligence, new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models, and even the next generation of AirTags.

While this year's event may be slightly postponed, Apple has an ambitious slate of releases for 2025. These include not just new devices but also advancements in artificial intelligence and enhancements for upcoming iPhone models, making the next year a highly exciting period for Apple fans.