Apple Prepares to Challenge Google and Microsoft with Budget-Friendly MacBook Powered by iPhone Chip

Apple appears ready to disrupt the affordable laptop segment with an all-new low-cost MacBook, reportedly powered by an iPhone chipset. The Cupertino-based tech giant, known for its premium hardware, seems set to broaden its product lineup and appeal to students and cost-conscious users who would otherwise choose Chromebooks or Windows PCs.

According to a new report from a popular publication, Apple has been quietly working on this budget MacBook for some time. While the company’s MacBook sales have been growing steadily, its offerings remain firmly in the high-end category — even the base model M4 MacBook Air carries a hefty price tag. With this upcoming release, Apple plans to close that price gap by introducing an affordable option for the mainstream market.

The report indicates that Apple intends to keep the new MacBook’s price below $1,000 (approximately ₹88,740) in the United States. To achieve this, the device will use less-advanced components than the company’s current lineup. Notably, the laptop is expected to feature a chipset derived from Apple’s iPhone series. Earlier rumours suggested that it might be powered by the A18 Pro chip — the same one used in the iPhone 16 Pro models.

While an iPhone chipset in a MacBook may initially raise questions about performance, Bloomberg’s report suggests otherwise. The upcoming device is expected to deliver better performance than the original M1 chip, which powered Apple’s first generation of Apple Silicon Macs. This means users could still expect smooth multitasking and efficient battery performance — two hallmarks of Apple’s computing devices.

To keep costs down further, Apple is reportedly opting for a lower-end LCD display instead of the premium 13.6-inch Liquid Retina panel found in the MacBook Air. Despite this compromise, the company aims to maintain the sleek design and build quality that define the MacBook series.

Apple’s primary target audience for this new machine is students and educational institutions. The company aims to attract users who might otherwise buy a Windows laptop or a Chromebook in the $600 (roughly ₹53,000) range. IDC’s recent data shows that Apple held a 9 percent global PC market share in the third quarter of 2025, placing it fourth behind Lenovo, HP, and Dell. By launching a budget MacBook, Apple hopes to gain ground in this competitive segment.

For users who have considered pairing an iPad with a Magic Keyboard, the new MacBook could offer a more practical alternative — delivering improved battery life, greater flexibility, and a traditional computing experience at a similar price point.

Currently in early production and testing under the codename J700, the new MacBook is expected to debut in the first half of 2026. Industry insiders suggest that the laptop could launch at around $600 in the US (approximately ₹53,000). Details about its availability and pricing in India are yet to be revealed, but anticipation is already building among students and budget-conscious Apple fans alike.