Apple Releases iOS 14.6 Update With Podcast Subscriptions; Check your Phone Compatibility

Apple has released a new software update for iPhones. iOS 14.6 comes with features like Apple Card Family support, its new Apple Podcasts subscription service, AirTag enhancements, security fixes, and a ton of bug fixes as well. iOS 14.6 is not as important as iOS 14.5, but it does come with essential features.



The iOS 14.6 latest updates are available to download globally on all supported iPhones. The list includes iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XS series, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation ), iPhone SE (2nd generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).



One of the main features of this update is the Apple Card Family support announced at the Spring Reloaded event last month. This feature allows users to share the Apple Card with up to five people in their Family Sharing group who are 13 years or older. Through Apple Card Family, users can track expenses, manage expenses with optional limits and controls, and build credit together.



Apple's Podcast subscription service is also available with iOS 14.6. Now podcast creators will be able to charge subscription fees to their listeners. For AirTags, Apple has added support for email addresses in the Lost Mode option for AirTags and Find My network accessories. In addition, AirTag will now also display the owner's partially masked phone number when touched with an NFC compatible device. Finally, iOS 14.6 also allows Voice Control users to unlock their iPhone for the first time after a reboot using only their voice.



iOS 14.6 also fixes various bugs, including Apple Watch unlock not working after using the Lock iPhone on Apple Watch. More bug fixes include reminders appearing as blank lines, call blocking extensions not appearing in Settings, and Bluetooth devices disconnecting during an active call.





