Apple Responds to New European Law with Changes in App Store Policies

In response to a recent European law aimed at dismantling the closed iPhone app ecosystem, Apple is preparing to introduce new fees and restrictions for third-party software downloads outside its App Store. According to the Wall Street Journal, this shift, exclusive to Europe, signifies a departure from Apple's traditional approach to tightly controlling software distribution on its devices.



These new policies, crafted to align with the EU's legal framework, will allow European users to download software onto their iPhones through channels other than the App Store. This move poses a critical test for the legislation's effectiveness as Apple faces global challenges from courts, regulators, and software developers regarding its stringent control over third-party applications.

Major tech players like Meta Platforms and Spotify are reportedly preparing alternative download options to comply with the changing regulations. Meta Platforms is exploring a system enabling users to download apps directly from Facebook ads, while Spotify plans to allow users to download specific iPhone apps directly from its website.

Reports also suggest that companies like Microsoft may consider establishing their own third-party app stores. Microsoft had previously contemplated launching a third-party app store tailored for games. The industry now awaits details on the potential restrictions and fees Apple might impose in the future.

In other news, Apple recently resumed the sale of its Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 after temporarily removing the blood oxygen feature due to an ongoing patent infringement dispute. These watches, now without the blood oxygen functionality, are back on Apple's official website and in retail stores. Apple emphasized that previously sold watches with the blood oxygen feature remain unaffected by this change.

An Apple spokesperson stated, "Apple’s appeal is ongoing, and we believe the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit should reverse the USITC’s decision. We strongly disagree with the USITC decision and resulting orders." The company is taking steps to comply with the ruling while ensuring minimal disruption for customers during the appeal process.