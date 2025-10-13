Apple Set to Quietly Launch M5 iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, and Vision Pro 2 This Week

Apple seems ready to surprise its users once again this week with a fresh wave of device upgrades. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Cupertino giant is preparing to unveil updated versions of the iPad Pro, Vision Pro headset, and the 14-inch MacBook Pro, all powered by the new M5 chip.

Unlike Apple’s traditional high-profile events, this round of product releases is expected to happen quietly through online updates and short promotional videos. With Monday being a public holiday in the U.S. and Canada, official announcements could arrive later in the week — likely making headlines in India soon after.

iPad Pro M5: Faster and Smarter

The new iPad Pro has already surfaced in leaked videos from Russia, revealing that the tablet will ship with the powerful M5 processor and at least 12GB of RAM as standard. Externally, Apple isn’t reinventing the design, though a subtle change stands out — the familiar “iPad Pro” branding has been removed from the back panel.

Under the hood, performance seems to be the real story. Early benchmark results show the M5 chip offers up to 12% better multi-core CPU performance and 36% faster graphics compared to the M4. Despite earlier speculation about a dual front-camera for better video calls, leaked units suggest the feature might not make it to the final version.

Vision Pro 2: Refined Comfort and Performance

Apple’s mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro, is also getting a performance boost. Gurman reports that this iteration will also feature the M5 chip, aligning Apple’s top-tier hardware on the same silicon generation.

The refreshed headset could come with a new “Dual Knit Band” for improved comfort and possibly a Space Black finish. Regulatory filings indicate it will still support Wi-Fi 6, skipping newer standards like Wi-Fi 6E or 7. It remains uncertain whether Apple will market this as the “Vision Pro 2” or simply a hardware refresh, especially as work on a true successor and the rumored “Vision Air” is said to be paused.

MacBook Pro Joins the M5 Lineup

Rounding off the trio, Apple is also readying an entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip. Gurman suggests this model is “ready for launch,” though higher-end versions with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips won’t arrive until 2026.

For now, the design remains unchanged — familiar aesthetics with minor internal refinements. Major upgrades like OLED displays, touchscreens, 5G connectivity, and M6 processors on TSMC’s 2nm process are reportedly being reserved for later generations.

What’s Next for Apple

Beyond these releases, Apple’s roadmap remains packed. Future updates are expected for AirTags, Apple TV, and HomePod mini, alongside refreshed iPad Air, MacBook Air, and possibly an iPhone 17e next year.

For now, all eyes are on this week’s newsroom drop, as Apple subtly expands its M5-powered portfolio — proving once again that innovation doesn’t always need a stage.



