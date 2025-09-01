Apple Tests AI Chatbot ‘Asa’ to Train Retail Staff Ahead of iPhone 17 Launch

Apple is quietly trialing a new artificial intelligence chatbot named Asa, but unlike competitors’ consumer-focused AI tools, this one is strictly for in-house use. According to a report from 9to5Google, Asa is being integrated into Apple’s internal SEED (Sales Enablement, Education, and Development) app to prepare retail employees and resellers as the company gears up for the iPhone 17 series launch on September 9.

Unlike Google’s Gemini or OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Apple has avoided creating a standalone consumer chatbot. Instead, its strategy has focused on embedding AI across services like Siri, Photos, and system-wide features. Following WWDC 2025, Apple executives, including Craig Federighi, highlighted this integrated AI-first approach over rolling out a public chatbot.

Asa’s Role in Training

The SEED app has long served as Apple’s internal training platform, offering modules on new products, customer service protocols, and company values. With Asa now woven into SEED, training is set to become more interactive. The chatbot allows employees to ask open-ended questions and receive tailored responses, making the learning experience faster and more engaging.

Screenshots shared by MacRumors analyst Aaron Perris show Asa in action, answering questions about product features, comparisons between devices, and practical use cases. The tool is currently in testing but is expected to expand across Apple’s retail ecosystem in the coming weeks.

Industry insiders say Asa could be especially valuable for new employees, who often need to get up to speed on Apple’s vast product catalog in a short period. With the high-profile iPhone 17 launch around the corner, Asa’s rollout is well-timed to boost frontline staff readiness.

Internal Use Only—for Now

For now, Asa is designed exclusively for Apple’s internal operations. The company has not shared any plans to release a public-facing version of the chatbot. While Asa is confined to employee training, reports suggest Apple may explore a different path for consumers—possibly integrating Google’s Gemini AI into Siri to enhance its virtual assistant in the future.

What is SEED?

The Sales Enablement, Education, and Development (SEED) app is Apple’s dedicated training platform for its retail employees, authorized resellers, and global sales partners. It provides structured resources on products, services, and sales strategies to ensure customer interactions are accurate and consistent. By embedding Asa into SEED, Apple aims to make learning more natural, reducing the need for rigid training sessions and giving staff quick answers in real time.

Looking Ahead

As Apple prepares for its highly anticipated “Awe Dropping” event on September 9, where the iPhone 17 series is expected to debut, Asa marks another example of the company’s behind-the-scenes AI innovation. While rivals emphasize consumer-facing AI, Apple is taking a subtler, service-first approach—quietly reshaping the way its workforce learns, sells, and supports customers.