Apple To Launch iPhone SE Without Home Button in 2025

Apple is preparing to release a redesigned iPhone SE in 2025, along with updated iPads and Mac computers. The upcoming iPhone SE is expected to have an edge-to-edge display, marking a departure from its traditional home button. With these changes, Apple aims to enhance its offering in the budget smartphone market.

Apple's Next Line of Devices

According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is gearing up to launch several new devices, including a new iPhone SE, refreshed iPads, and updated Mac computers. The iPhone SE, known as Apple's budget-friendly smartphone, has not been updated since 2022. With competition intensifying in the low-cost smartphone segment, Apple is focusing on redesigning its affordable model while also working on new iPads and Mac updates for an early 2025 release.

Significant Changes in the iPhone SE

The upcoming iPhone SE will undergo significant design changes, most notably the removal of the home button, which has been a staple feature of the SE line. Instead, the new model will sport an edge-to-edge display, similar to that seen in the iPhone 14, and include a notch at the top for housing the front-facing camera and other sensors. This move brings the SE more in line with the look and feel of Apple's premium devices.

Additionally, the new iPhone SE will support Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI-driven features that is also expected to be introduced with the iPhone 16 and other flagship models. These advancements will make the SE more appealing for those seeking modern features at an affordable price, offering a similar user experience without the flagship price tag.

These changes are part of Apple's strategy to compete more effectively in the affordable smartphone market, particularly in regions such as China, where Android manufacturers like Huawei and Xiaomi have been gaining ground. By modernizing the SE with a current design and updated features, Apple hopes to reclaim some of the market share it has lost to its rivals.

Updates on iPads and Accessories

In addition to the new iPhone SE, Apple is also working on refreshed iPad Air models and accessories. The updated iPads are expected to focus on internal enhancements rather than significant design changes. Apple is also developing updated Magic Keyboard accessories, designed to be compatible with both 11-inch and 13-inch iPads, providing a more laptop-like experience for users.

A new iPad mini is also anticipated, potentially launching by the end of 2024. The iPad Pro series, having recently been updated with the M4 chip, is not expected to receive further updates in the near future, providing customers with a stable lineup of high-end tablets.

New Mac Models on the Horizon

Beyond the iPhone SE and iPads, Apple is also concentrating on its Mac lineup. Updated versions of the Mac mini, MacBook Pro and iMac are expected to be launched later this year, featuring the new M4 processor and Apple Intelligence capabilities. Looking further ahead, in 2025, the M4 chip is also expected to be incorporated into other models, such as the MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro.

Expected Release Timeline

Apple is anticipated to introduce the new iPhone SE and updated iPads in early 2025, likely during its usual spring product event. Meanwhile, new Mac models equipped with the M4 chip are expected to debut later this year, with additional updates in 2025. These launches signify Apple's ongoing commitment to improving its product lineup across multiple categories, offering new options for consumers seeking high-end and budget-friendly technology.