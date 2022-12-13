Apple to launch MacBook Air, iPad Pro in 2024 with OLED displays

According to a report, Apple plans to introduce new MacBook Air and iPad Pro models with OLED screens in 2024. The company's plans were suggested by a trusted industry analyst, who earlier suggested that the Cupertino company could use tandem battery technology to increase brightness, lifespan and power efficiency. At present, Apple features OLED displays on the Apple Watch and recent iPhone models. These displays are expected to use (LTPO) Low Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide technology to provide a variable refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz.

According to a report by 9to5Mac citing display industry analyst and DSCC CEO Ross Young, Apple is planning to bring a new 13-inch MacBook Air with an OLED screen in 2024. The Cupertino company is said to have iPads as well. Pro 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are also in the works.

Earlier the analyst had suggested that the MacBook model with an OLED display may also be marketed simply as a MacBook or as a new MacBook Pro model. Apple could launch this rumored model under a new category in the MacBook family, as per the insider.

All three rumored devices are expected to use tandem battery technology to increase screen brightness and lifespan, according to Young. It could also reduce power consumption by 30 percent. Additionally, these displays can feature LTPO technology to offer a variable refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz. The analyst believes that OLED displays may get cheaper to produce in the coming years.

According to an earlier report, BOE is said to plan to set up a new production facility with an ability of up to 15,000 glass substrates monthly. This facility is aimed at providing OLED displays to Apple for the rumored MacBook Air and iPad Pro models. Production is expected to start in late 2024.