Apple to offer massive battery with iPhone 15 Series: Details

Apple is finally considering offering a massive battery for its next-generation devices, as the iPhone 15 series is expected to come with up to 18 per cent larger units. An alleged Foxconn worker told ITHome that the 2023 iPhones would receive a massive upgrade in the battery area, and the cited source also listed the exact unit number. You need to know everything, including battery details and other leaked specifications.



iPhone 15 series battery details

According to the report, the alleged battery capacity of the iPhone 15 models will see a noticeable increase compared to its predecessors. The iPhone 15 is said to feature a 3877mAh battery, surpassing the 3279mAh unit found in the iPhone 14. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Plus is rumoured to have a larger 4912mAh battery, a significant increase from the iPhone's 4325 mAh capacity 14 Plus.

On the Pro model front, the report suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro will house a 3,650mAh battery, marking an upgrade from the iPhone 14 Pro's 3,200mAh battery. 4852 mAh battery surpasses the 4323 mAh variant in the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

By comparison, the battery capacity of the iPhone 14 Pro saw a modest increase of 105 mAh compared to its predecessor. The iPhone 14 exhibited an increase of 52 mAh, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max found a slight reduction of 29 mAh.

The iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro battery could have a 14 per cent larger battery, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max could come with a 12 per cent larger unit. According to the source, the standard model's battery could be 18 per cent larger.

If this is true, it would be a massive improvement in battery life. The battery optimization of recent iPhones is good, and adding larger batteries would likely push many users to upgrade to a newer set of Apple devices. But it is important to note that the details mentioned above are based on the leak, so users should take the information with a grain of salt.