Apple to Open Noida Store on December 11, Plans Second Mumbai Outlet for 2026

Apple is gearing up for yet another major retail milestone in India as it prepares to open its fifth store in the country, this time in Noida. The new outlet will welcome customers on December 11 at the DLF Mall of India, one of the region’s most prominent shopping hubs. This launch further signals the tech giant’s deepening investment in India, a market that continues to grow rapidly in importance for the company.

Ahead of the opening, Apple revealed the store’s barricade, showcasing a striking peacock-inspired design. This visual theme mirrors the aesthetic Apple has adopted for its recent stores in Bengaluru and Pune, celebrating local culture while maintaining the brand’s signature clean design language.

According to Apple, Noida stands out as a “city shaped by ambition and design,” and the company expects the store to become an engaging community space where users can learn, create, and collaborate. As with other Apple outlets worldwide, this store will feature a full team of Specialists, Geniuses, Creatives, and Business Experts to assist customers with purchases, repairs, and skill-building sessions.

The Noida location will officially open at 1 PM on Thursday, December 11, offering visitors a chance to experience Apple’s latest portfolio. Customers will be able to explore the iPhone 17 lineup, the M5-powered iPad Pro, and the refreshed 14-inch MacBook Pro. The store will also host Today at Apple sessions—free workshops covering photography, coding, art, music production, and more, designed to help users get the most out of their devices.

This launch is the latest in Apple’s rapid expansion across the country. Earlier this year, the company opened stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune, each attracting significant footfall and fanfare. The steady rollout reflects Apple’s broader strategy to strengthen both its physical and digital presence in India.

Adding to this momentum, Apple is preparing to further expand its footprint in Mumbai. A report by Moneycontrol revealed that the company plans to open a second Mumbai store next year. The development was confirmed by Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail and People. Once operational, the new outlet will accompany Apple BKC and reinforce the company’s presence in Maharashtra’s capital.

Alongside brick-and-mortar expansion, Apple continues enhancing its online retail ecosystem in India. Customers can already benefit from services like Shop with a Specialist over Video, the Apple Store app, and the Apple Store Online—all designed to provide personalized assistance from home. Together, these digital and physical platforms contribute to Apple’s unified, end-to-end retail vision for India.

With the upcoming Noida launch and plans for further growth, Apple’s commitment to India is clearer than ever. The company views the country not only as a critical market but also as a thriving center of creativity, innovation, and long-term opportunity.