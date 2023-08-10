Apple to relocate End Call button with iOS 17 update

Apple users know that the "End" button on their iPhones currently sits prominently, slightly set apart from other call-related options, located in the bottom centre of the screen. However, with the upcoming iOS 17 scheduled for an official release later this fall, Apple decided to relocate the red "End" icon to the right side of the screen. The AP reported that this adjustment will be accompanied by changing other features downward to align with the new arrangement.

Although Apple reportedly revealed a preview guide for iOS 17 in June, recent focus has intensified as people delve deeper into beta builds of the impending software update. Several news sources have shared a series of images this week that originated from beta versions of iOS 17, showing this minor alteration that could lead to user frustration.

In addition to relocating the End button, additional adjustments have been made to the layout of other calling functionality present in previous iterations of iOS, the report adds. In particular, the positions of the "Mute" and "Speaker" buttons have been swapped, reflecting the swap between the "FaceTime" and "Keyboard" options. Also, the ability to search contacts has been combined with the function of adding calls.

According to the information on its website, Apple offers a beta program allowing select users to test the software before its public release. The insights gathered from these participants help Apple identify problems and improve software programs before their commercial release.

In addition to possible adjustments to the location of call icons, iOS 17 is set to introduce various new features for Apple users. These include enhancements to autocorrect, the introduction of a new journal app, and live transcription of voicemails, allowing users to pick up and respond while the caller is leaving a message.