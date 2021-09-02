Apple to Surprise iPhone Users Worldwide; Ckeck Out

Apple is planning for a surprise for iPhone users across the world and it is something that it's not done before. In form of iOS 14.8, we're going to get an x.8 release for iOS.



Started in the new year with some of the very best productivity apps available for the iPhone and iPad. Deleting a built-in app is similar to deleting any other app, just press and hold on the icon on the Home screen till they jiggle, and then tap X. When you're done, press the Home button. Earlier there's never been an x.8 release of iOS.

We all know that each major iOS release seems to spin off more and more updated versions downstream in the form of patches and new features. But iOS 14 is also different in that Apple shared that it will allow users to stay on this release and still get patches after iOS 15 has been released.

At present we're on iOS 14.7.1, but for weeks now we've heard about an iOS 14.8. What's strange is that there's no beta and only speculation about what the update might contain.

When it's coming?

The name is hidden in the Xcode development environment, telltale traces of its existence have been uncovered in the logs of websites, and I've had independent confirmation from two sources at Apple that it both exists and it's coming. And it may come early in this week.

What's in this update?

Apple contact says that it's likely to be a bugfix that also contains the framework to allow iPhone users to stick with iOS 14 once iOS 15 is released later in September. According to what we know, that's unlikely at this stage. However, given that iOS 14 will carry on getting updates beyond September of this year, its inclusion in a future update can't be ruled out. So, we're entering an unfamiliar zone. Both in the form of an x.8 release, and Apple making it easier for users to stick with an older iOS release.



