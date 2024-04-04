Apple to unveil iOS 18: What to Expect and List of Eligible iPhones

Apple is gearing up to unveil its most significant iPhone update yet, iOS 18, at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. Codenamed "Crystal," this update is expected to revolutionize the iPhone user experience with advanced AI features, a revamped user interface, and broader compatibility with older iPhone models.

Scheduled from June 10 to June 14, WWDC 2024 is generating immense anticipation as tech enthusiasts await the unveiling of iOS 18. Analyst Mark Gurman predicts that iOS 18 will mark a significant milestone for Apple, introducing AI-powered features and support for the new RCS messaging standard. While the iPhone 16 series will likely debut alongside iOS 18, older iPhones may also receive the update, extending its reach to a broader user base.

While Apple has yet to confirm the compatibility of iPhones with iOS 18, speculation suggests that devices from 2018 onwards, including models like the iPhone XS and XR, may be eligible. Here's the list of the iPhones expected to support iOS 18:

- iPhone 11 series

- iPhone 12 series

- iPhone 13 series

- iPhone SE (3rd Gen)

- iPhone 14 series

- iPhone 15 series

iOS 18 is rumoured to introduce a range of groundbreaking features designed to elevate the iPhone user experience. Here's what users can expect:

1. AI Integration: Expect AI enhancements across native apps, such as AI-generated transcripts in Apple Podcasts and improved conversational capabilities for Siri.

2. Apple Maps Upgrade: Enhanced topographic maps with detailed trail information and custom route creation capabilities.

3. Customizable Home Screen: Users may gain the ability to arrange app icons according to their preferences, offering a more personalized experience.

4. Cross-Platform Messaging: Adoption of the RCS messaging standard for seamless communication between iPhones and Android devices, with features like typing indicators and read receipts.

While these features are based on speculation, the official reveal at WWDC 2024 will clarify iOS 18's capabilities. As Apple continues to prioritize innovation and user satisfaction, iOS 18 is poised to redefine the iPhone experience with its blend of intelligence, aesthetics, and functionality.