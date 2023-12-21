Apple Vision Pro Headset Production Ramps Up, Targeting February Launch

Apple is reportedly gearing up for the imminent launch of its Vision Pro mixed reality headset, initially announced in June with a projected release in early the following year. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the device's launch is expected by February and is unlikely to be accompanied by a separate launch event. Priced at $3,499 and anticipated to have a limited supply, the headset's market introduction necessitates extensive preparations, including training Apple Store employees to assist users with fitting adjustments and prescription lens options.

The introduction of this novel hardware platform involves the deployment of new software called visionOS. Gurman notes that the subsequent version is anticipated in 2024, coinciding with the regular Mac and iPhone software updates. iOS 17.2, recently released, empowers the iPhone 15 Pro to record 3D-encoded spatial videos in 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second. Playback of these videos in full detail requires the Vision Pro headset.

To ensure a seamless launch, developers have received a notification urging them to "get ready." This may involve creating software tailored for virtual and mixed-reality environments or adapting existing iPad and iPhone apps for the Vision Pro. Despite potential delays, the report indicates that production in China has been operating at full capacity for weeks, with retail units expected to be ready by the end of January for distribution to retail locations.



