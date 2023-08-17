Apple warns iPhone users against sleeping beside a charging phone

Apple has warned phone users about the dangers of sleeping beside a charging phone. In a service announcement, the company stresses the importance of adequately charging your phone and highlights the risks associated with sleeping next to a device connected to a charging cable.



Risks include fire, electric shock, injury, or damage to the phone and property. To avoid these dangers, Apple strongly recommends that users ensure their phones charge while connected to a cable in a well-ventilated area.

It is also cautioned against charging a phone under a blanket or pillow due to the increased risk of overheating the device. Apple's key message is clear: "Do not sleep on a device, power adapter, or wireless charger, and avoid placing them under a blanket, pillow, or your body while connected to a power source." iPhones, power adapters, and wireless chargers, are recommended to be always used or charged in well-ventilated spaces. Apple further highlights the potential danger of using third-party chargers, especially cheaper alternatives that may lack the safety standards maintained by official Apple products. To address this issue, Apple advises users to opt for "Made for iPhone" cables that meet international safety standards.

The company explains that while it is possible to charge an iPhone with third-party power adapters and cables that comply with USB 2.0 standards or later and meet relevant safety standards, other adapters may not meet these safety standards. , presenting potential risks of harm or even death. Apple's warning goes beyond sleeping while charging.

It also stresses the importance of avoiding charging phones near liquids or water and highlights the need to promptly dispose of damaged chargers. Using defective cables or chargers, or charging in the presence of moisture, may cause fire, electric shock, injury, or damage to iPhone and other property. In conclusion, Apple advises prioritising security by following its guidelines diligently. By adhering to these recommendations, users can protect themselves, their phones, and their environment from potential hazards.