Apple Warns iPhone Users in 100 Countries of Mercenary Spyware Attacks

In anunprecedented move, Apple has issued emergency security alerts to iPhone usersacross more than 100 countries, warning them of targeted spyware attacks. Thecompany is reaching out directly to individuals who may be victims of what itcalls “mercenary spyware” — sophisticated surveillance tools often sold togovernments and used to target people based on their identity or occupation.

Thealerts, sent through Apple’s official threat notification system, aim to informusers facing high-level security risks. Apple confirmed that these warningswere not widespread or random but instead part of a focused campaign targetingselect individuals in over 150 countries.

Accordingto Apple’s support documentation, the attacks involve “targeted mercenaryspyware attacks”, which are usually executed by private surveillance firms.These tools are often deployed in collaboration with state actors and are knownfor their ability to breach even the most secure devices. Apple clarifies thatthe targets of such spyware aren’t chosen at random — they are people singledout for “who they are or what they do.”

Recentrecipients of the alert include high-profile individuals like EvaVlaardingerbroek, a right-wing commentator from the Netherlands, and Italianjournalist Ciro Pellegrino, who writes for the online news outlet Fanpage. Asreported by TechCrunch, Vlaardingerbroek posted on X (formerly Twitter) aboutreceiving the notification, suggesting it was meant to intimidate her.Pellegrino, meanwhile, confirmed he received the same alert through both emailand iMessage. Addressing any doubts, he wrote plainly, “Yes, it is not ajoke.”

Thenotification from Apple reads: “Apple has detected a targeted mercenaryspyware attack against your iPhone… This attack is likely targeting youspecifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it's neverpossible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple hashigh confidence in this warning. Please take it seriously.”

Thisisn’t Apple’s first brush with such incidents. In July 2024, a similar set ofwarnings was dispatched to iPhone users believed to be under surveillance.While details of that earlier campaign were kept under wraps, the patternsuggests these attacks are not isolated.

Appleemphasises that most users are unlikely to ever face this kind of threat.However, for those who do receive the notification, it’s essential to treat itwith urgency. The company’s protocol includes two forms of notification: amessage shown at the top of the user’s Apple ID account page upon logging in,and direct alerts via email and iMessage to addresses linked to the account.

Bysounding the alarm early and publicly, Apple aims to protect its users andraise awareness about the growing threat of state-sponsored digitalsurveillance. This bold move also reinforces Apple’s stance on privacy and usersecurity, even as the threat landscape becomes increasingly complex.