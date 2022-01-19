Apple was the most popular brand worldwide in Q4 2021

Apple enjoyed decent market growth in India last year. According to a report by CMR, the Cupertino-based giant shipped a record 5.4 million iPhones to India in the whole year, with 2.2 million in the last quarter alone. The report also said that the Apple iPhone 12 was the most popular iPhone throughout the year, with a 40 percent market share. Separately, a Canalys report shows that Apple was the world's most popular manufacturer in the fourth quarter of 2021, with a 22 percent market share globally.



The CMR report said Apple posted 34 percent growth in the October-December period in India, with an overall growth of 48 percent last year. The research firm said that Apple shipped more than 5 million smartphones, recording a 4.4 percent market share of the market. The report also mentioned that the iPhone 12 was the most popular device in the country in the Q4 of 2021, followed by the iPhone 11, then the iPhone SE (2020), then the iPhone 13, which was followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max models. . The CMR report also said that in the July-September (Q3) period, Apple shipped more than 1.53 million iPhone units in the country.

"The key to Apple's performance is the fact that it was able to manage and diversify its supply chains throughout the pandemic. In India, for instance, Apple is working with many ODMs to produce its iPhone models," CMR Head Prabhu Ram was quoted by IANS as saying.

Separately, a Canalys report also shows that Apple was the world's most popular brand in the fourth quarter of 2021. Apple posted a 22 percent market share last year, followed by Samsung, which enjoyed 20 percent of the market. market. While Apple's market share fell from 23% to 22% compared to Q4 2020, Samsung's market share increased from 17% to 20%.

Apart from Apple and Samsung, Xiaomi enjoyed a 12 percent market share worldwide, matching the company's performance a year earlier, Oppo took 9 percent of the market, and Vivo came in fifth with an 8 percent market share.