Apple Watch Ultra, AirPods Pro 2 reaches Apple stores

AirPods Pro 2 arrived in Apple Stores, and Apple authorized resellers around the world starting today, September 23. Additionally, customers who ordered Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) online will begin receiving deliveries since Friday. It can be known that Apple launched Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2 on September 7 at its Far Out event, along with iPhone 14 Series, Watch Series 8 and Watch SE.

If you plan to buy Apple Watch Ultra or AirPods 2, you can visit the Apple Store near you or visit the company's official website - apple.com. Apple Watch Ultra comes with a price tag of Rs. 89,900, while the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) are priced at Rs. 26,900. All you need to know about the Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2.

Apple Watch Ultra

According to the company, the watch has the biggest and brightest Apple Watch display yet, with a 49mm titanium case and a flat sapphire front glass. It also has a customizable action button that offers instant access to many useful features. With regular use, the watch can offer up to 36 hours of battery life. Also, with the help of a new low-power setting, the battery life can be extended up to 60 hours.

The new Wayfinder watch face is designed for the Apple Watch Ultra display and includes a compass built into the face. The redesigned Compass app in watchOS 9 displays more detailed information and three different views and offers Waypoints and Backtrack features. Additionally, Watch Ultra introduces three new bands: Trail Loop, Alpine Loop, and Ocean Band. This is the first time an Apple Watch dual-frequency precision GPS integrates L1 and the newer frequency, L5, and new positioning algorithms.

Apple Watch Ultra is prepared for water sports, like kitesurfing, wakeboarding, and recreational scuba diving, to 40 meters with the new Oceanic+ app. To support underwater adventures, the watch is certified to WR100 and includes a depth app that uses the new depth gauge.

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Powered by the new H2 chip, AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) includes significant updates to Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode. With iPhone's TrueDepth camera, users can create a custom spatial audio profile that delivers a precisely tuned listening experience just for them. In addition, customers can enjoy touch control for media playback and volume adjustments directly from the stem, along with longer battery life, a new charging case, and an additional earpad size. AirPods Pro can also be charged with the help of an Apple Watch charger, plus a MagSafe charger, Qi-certified charging pad, or the Lightning cable.