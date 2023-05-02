Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory

Apple reportedly faces pressure from some employees who feel the company's mandatory rule of working from the office three days a week needs to be revised. A group called Apple Together which is made up of Apple workers (at least some), argue that a "uniform mandate from senior leadership" to work from the office "does not regard the unique demands of each job role or the diversity of individuals." The group demands that the iPhone maker "encourage" and "not prohibit" flexible working to build a more diverse and successful company.

There is also some uproar with the internal groups of the office. As per a person familiar with the matter for Insider, a large percentage of employees favour the flexible work policy. The person familiar with the matter also spoke about a "remote work advocacy Slack channel with more than 10,000 employees", hoping to see the company return to flexible working, which the company introduced during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A former employee also shared the publication that she left Apple due to the company's mandatory return-to-office policy. The report citing the former worker adds: "Apple likes to maintain a collaborative environment, hence these open floor concepts. I struggled with my commute from southwest Austin, as well as being able to hear as many people on the phone as I was." more comfortable and more productive at home. Some workers believe that Apple's mandatory rule for working from the office is "the opposite of innovation." One employee notes: "Half the day or more is spent in virtual conferences anyway."

Apple began changing its work-from-home policy in August 2022 after COVID cases dropped. In a memo to employees, CEO Tim Cook said the revised framework would improve the company's ability to work flexibly while "preserving in-person collaboration," essential to Apple's "culture." In March of this year, the company reportedly warned employees not to work from home and even considered taking strict action.

Apple has defended its return to office policy, which was already mandated before COVID-19. The report citing the workers notes that Apple's argument is "silly and very un-Apple." Apple Together calls for more flexibility in working from the office by coordinating directly with your immediate manager. The group has shared an open letter, which so far has 1,258 signatures.