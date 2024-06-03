Apple WWDC 2024: Exciting Non-AI Software Updates Unveiled

While AI will be a major highlight at Apple's upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, some of the most noteworthy software updates might not involve artificial intelligence. Apple is gearing up to introduce significant changes to its Settings apps for both iOS and macOS, as well as updates to Control Center, Messages, Mail, and more.



According to Mark Gurman's Power On Newsletter for Bloomberg, a "cleaner" user interface for the iOS Settings app is on the horizon, promising better organization and improved search functionality. macOS System Settings will receive a similar overhaul, enhancing the user experience across Apple's ecosystem.

Control Center, the slide-down menu of quick settings in iOS, is also set for a significant update. This includes a new music widget and enhancements to the control of smart home appliances. Although specific changes were not detailed, there is speculation that these updates will allow for greater customization of displayed devices, making the Home widget even more practical.

Messages will see the addition of a new feature that allows users to animate individual words in a text message, as reported by Gurman and backed by MacRumors. Additionally, Apple plans to introduce new Tapback icons—reaction emoji-style icons that appear when long-pressing a message. The Photos and Mail apps are also slated for updates, bringing various improvements to the user interface and functionality.

Apple is also set to announce visionOS 2.0, featuring native versions of first-party apps. Currently, visionOS only supports iPad versions of Apple apps like Home, Calendar, Podcasts, and Pages. This upgrade will provide a more seamless and integrated experience for users of Apple's mixed reality devices.

Despite these exciting updates, AI remains a central focus for Apple at WWDC 2024. One of the most anticipated features involves Siri gaining the ability to perform tasks within apps without any setup from users or developers. This would enable Siri to offer meeting summaries, crop photos, or move notes between folders based on the user's activity—reminiscent of Rabbit's "Large Action Model" and even Microsoft's Clippy.

Gurman reports that some AI features will debut this fall with the release of iOS 18. These include real-time voice transcription in Voice Memos and Notes apps, and a new custom AI-created emoji feature. Such innovations aim to enhance the overall user experience by leveraging AI to simplify and automate everyday tasks.

WWDC 2024 is scheduled for June 10th, and it promises to be an eventful showcase of Apple's latest advancements in both AI and non-AI domains. Users and developers alike are eager to see how these updates will transform their interaction with Apple's software and devices.

In summary, while AI developments are set to steal the spotlight at WWDC 2024, Apple's planned revamps to Settings, Control Center, Messages, and other apps demonstrate a commitment to improving user experience through thoughtful design and functionality enhancements. These updates reflect Apple's ongoing efforts to refine and perfect its software ecosystem, ensuring that it remains intuitive and user-friendly.