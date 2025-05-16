Apple’s Foldable iPhone Could Become an Annual Flagship, Replacing the Pro Max

Apple appears to be taking a bold leap into the future with its rumoured foldable iPhone, which could debut in 2026, and not as a one-off novelty. A new report from ET News (via Phone Arena) suggests that the tech giant plans to make the iPhone Fold an annual release, potentially replacing the Pro Max as the most premium model in its lineup.

According to the report, Apple intends to position the foldable iPhone at the top of the range, targeting consumers seeking cutting-edge innovation and exclusivity. Rather than follow the approach taken with the more affordable iPhone SE, Apple may treat this foldable device as a true flagship, signalling a major shift in its product strategy.

In terms of design, Apple is expected to differentiate the iPhone Fold from competitors like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 by featuring a smaller display crease and a more refined hinge mechanism, echoing earlier leaks.

However, with innovation comes a hefty price tag. The foldable iPhone is rumoured to cost between $2,100 and $2,500, making it Apple’s most expensive phone to date. At this level, it would surpass the iPhone 16 Pro Max in both status and pricing.

Though the device may not launch until 2026—or even 2027, according to some sources—consumers eager to stay current with Apple’s latest innovations may want to start budgeting now, especially if the iPhone Fold becomes an annual staple in Apple’s product calendar.



