Apple’s In-House Cellular Modem May Arrive by 2025, Details

Apple is reportedly working on developing its own in-house modem chipset, which could be introduced in iPhones as early as 2025. However, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the tech giant is still facing significant hurdles that could affect the rollout and performance of this new technology.



Challenges and Delays in Development

Apple has been planning to break free from its dependency on Qualcomm modems for years, aiming to develop its modem technology internally. Despite these efforts, the company has encountered several challenges, particularly related to overheating and performance issues. As a result, the in-house modem’s debut has been delayed, and it is expected that the upcoming iPhone 16 series will continue to use Qualcomm's chipset.

Gradual Introduction in Niche Models

The new modem chipset is likely to be introduced gradually, initially featured only in niche iPhone models. This phased rollout suggests that it could take several years before Apple's modem technology is widely available and provides noticeable benefits to customers. Until then, Apple has extended its supplier agreement with Qualcomm until March 2027 to ensure a steady supply of modem chipsets.

A Look Back at Apple’s Modem History

Apple's journey with modem technology has seen several transitions. Before partnering with Qualcomm in 2011, Apple used modems from Infineon Technologies AG, which faced criticism for poor data connectivity and frequent call drops. From 2016 to early 2020, Apple switched to Intel modems, but these also garnered complaints regarding performance.

The Potential Benefits of Apple’s In-House Modem

If successful, Apple’s in-house modem could lead to significant cost savings in manufacturing. The company aims to integrate its modem technology into a unified wireless chip that combines Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and modem capabilities. This integration could enhance reliability and improve battery life by streamlining connectivity into a single solution.

In the long run, Apple may also explore incorporating this wireless chip into the iPhone’s main System on a Chip (SoC). This integration could further reduce component space, increase design flexibility, and open the door to new features by reallocating resources previously dedicated to third-party modems.

While Apple’s pursuit of an in-house modem could eventually lead to significant advancements and cost savings, the timeline remains uncertain. The company still has to overcome several challenges before its modem technology can match the performance and reliability of its competitors. Until then, Apple’s reliance on Qualcomm will likely continue, with the in-house modem's broader rollout expected to take place gradually over the coming years.