Apple's MacBook Air to get bigger soon; Find details

The MacBook Air is about to get bigger soon. Earlier this year, the MacBook Air received its first major redesign in years, with a larger 13.6-inch screen and a new design. The 2022 MacBook Air also debuted with the new M2 chipset, which promises superior performance and power efficiency. However, Apple is not done yet, and in the first months of 2023, we will see a larger MacBook Air. How big? It is as big as a 15.5-inch screen.



According to a new tip from DSCC's Ross Young, Apple is planning a 15.5-inch MacBook Air for spring 2023. This is an entirely new size for the MacBook lineup and will likely sit between the MacBook 14-inch Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro. The laptop's design will resemble the 13.6-inch MacBook Air, with a similar screen notch and sleek design.

Apple's MacBook Air to get biggerin 2023

Display panels for the 15.5-inch MacBook Air will go into production in the first quarter of 2023. Apple could announce the 15.5-inch MacBook Air at the same price as the 14-inch MacBook Air. Rumours suggest that Apple could announce this 15.5-inch laptop with the M2 chip and a new M2 Pro chip. The larger MacBook Air could also get upgraded speakers, a higher-capacity battery, and retain the same Magsafe charging port. However, Apple may continue to use the same IPS LCD instead of the mini LED screen it uses in the Pro variants.

How well Apple rates, the 15.5-inch MacBook Air remains to be seen. The 13.6-inch MacBook Air M2 is currently getting discounts in various markets. In India, the base MacBook Air M2 can be bought for Rs. 1.05 lakhs, which is a lot. Apple also continues to sell the M1-powered MacBook Air in several markets at a much lower entry price. In other news, rumours suggest that the 2024 MacBook Air 13-inch model could use an OLED display with a higher refresh rate of up to 120Hz.



