Are iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro prices slashed?

The iPhone 13 series was presented by Apple at its California Streaming event a few days ago. The iPhone 13 series comes with a host of updates, including cameras, storage, and more. While pre-orders have started, shipments of the iPhone 13 Pro are already delayed until October. Be that as it may, if you want to buy an iPhone 13 and not pay the full amount, we will show you how. So if you do it the right way then you can effectively get iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro prices in India at deep discounts. HDFC Bank has launched some offers that include direct discounts and free EMI for those who buy iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. All offers will be valid on HDFC Bank credit cards and EasyEMI on debit/credit cards.



The new iPhone 13 price is available at Apple's premium reseller stores and Apple Authorised Resellers. Also, buyers can take advantage of it on Amazon, Flipkart, and Tata Cliq. All offers listed by HDFC Bank will only be available until September 23. iPhone 13 buyers can get a discount of up to ₹ 6,000 using HDFC Bank credit cards and EasyEMI on debit/credit cards. Buyers can also get the EMI option at no cost for up to 6 months.

The price of the Apple iPhone 13 Mini has been reduced by ₹ 6,000 if you use the HDFC Bank cards. HDFC Bank customers can also benefit from EMI at no cost for 6 months together with the discount.

The official price of the iPhone 13 Pro has been discounted by up to ₹ 5,000 if the purchase is made through HDFC Bank cards. Free EMI is also available for 6 months. Also, if you are considering the iPhone 13 Pro Max, you can take advantage of a discount of up to ₹ 5,000 and free EMI for up to 6 months.

iPhone 13 Series Price in India

The iPhone 13 price in India starts from ₹ 79,990 (128GB). The 256GB iPhone 13 is priced at ₹ 89,990 and the 512GB iPhone 13 is priced at ₹ 109,900. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 mini price in India starts at ₹ 69,990 (128GB). The 256GB version is priced at ₹ 79,990 and the 512GB variant is available for ₹ 99,900.

Also, the iPhone 13 Pro price in India starts at ₹ 119,900 for the base 128GB model. The 256GB version is available for ₹ 1.29,990, the 512GB version will sell for ₹ 1.49,990, and the 1TB version is available for ₹ 1.69,990. By contrast, the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at ₹ 1,29,990 for the 128GB version, ₹ 1,39,990 for the 256GB version, ₹ 1,59,990 for the 512GB version, and ₹ 1, 79,990 for the 1TB version.