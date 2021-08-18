Battlegrounds Mobile India Finally Arrives for iOS users

After months of waiting Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS app is now available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad. The game has been available to play for Android users since mid-June and even before that for pre-registration. Developer Krafton had been teasing the iOS launch of BGMI for quite some time now and, finally, it has arrived now. The official website says that maintenance on the authentication system of the game's iOS version was carried out in the morning on August 18 presumably after which it became playable for iPhone and iPad users.



Now iOS users can download and play Battlegrounds Mobile India on their iPhone or iPad. This comes two months after Android users got their hands on it. The game was up for pre-registration on the Google Play store in mid-May after which it became available to download in beta on June 17. Soon after, Battlegrounds Mobile India went into early access allowing more Android users to download and play. Then, the official Android launch took place on July 2. All the while, iOS users were waiting for an update from the developer that kept teasing the game's upcoming release on the platform but without an exact date or even a rough timeline.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is now listed on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. It is 1.9GB in size and requires iOS 9.0/ iPadOS 9.0 or later. Krafton says at least 2GB RAM is needed to run the game. BGMI iOS app has been rated age 17+ and the listing mentions it has "Frequent/Intense Realistic Violence" — Krafton was actively trying to not associate its game with following the PUBG India ban.

iOS players will get welcome rewards including Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, the Celebration Expert Title, and 300AG in-game currency. iOS players will also get the Galaxy Messenger Set, which was part of the 50M Downloads Rewards Event.



