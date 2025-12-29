Best Smartphones Under ₹25,000 to Buy Before New Year 2025

As 2025 draws to a close, smartphone buyers in India are spoilt for choice in the sub-₹25,000 segment. Over the past year, several devices have launched in this price bracket, but only a few truly stand out as reliable, future-ready options going into the New Year. If you’re planning an upgrade right now, here are some of the best smartphones under ₹25,000 that deliver a strong mix of performance, features, and durability.

Leading the pack is the OnePlus Nord CE 5, a phone that stays true to OnePlus’ reputation for smooth software and balanced performance. It features a large 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making every day scrolling and media consumption feel fluid. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor, the phone handles multitasking with ease. Photography duties are managed by a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS, while a massive 7,100mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging ensures long-lasting usage. The device runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, offering a clean and responsive user experience.

Next is the Infinix GT 30 Pro, clearly aimed at gamers and power users. It sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The phone also includes IP64-rated protection and a 5,500mAh battery with 45W wired and 30W wireless charging. On the camera front, it packs a 108MP primary sensor alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

The Poco X7 Pro continues Poco’s tradition of offering aggressive specs at competitive pricing. It comes with a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display that supports Dolby Vision and peaks at an impressive 3200 nits brightness. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra chipset, it delivers flagship-like performance. The phone also stands out with its IP69 water and dust resistance rating, a rarity in this segment. A 6,550mAh battery with 90W fast charging and a 50MP primary camera round out the package.

Another strong contender is the Realme P3 Ultra, which features a 6.83-inch curved 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and offers LPDDR5X RAM with UFS 3.1 storage. The phone boasts IP69 durability, a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and a capable 50MP Sony IMX896 camera with OIS.

Rounding out the list is the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, which slightly stretches beyond the ₹25,000 mark but often comes close during sales. It offers a premium 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2000 nits brightness. Powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, it shines in photography with a versatile triple-camera setup, including a 3x telephoto lens. Add to that IP68 protection and ultra-fast 125W wired charging, and it becomes a compelling option for users seeking a near-flagship experience.