Beware of this WhatsApp Verification Code Scam

WhatsApp Verification Code Scam - What happens generally in a verification code scam is that a user receives a WhatsApp text message with a login code. This is the two-factor authentication code that allows a user to log into their registered WhatsApp account number. In this scam, a WhatsApp code is often followed by a message from a family member or friend, in which the sender says that he has accidentally shared his WhatsApp login code with them. The scammer, posing as a family member or friend, whose account has been hacked, asks the user to share the code with him.



If you receive that message, there is something you should not do. You should not respond to it under any circumstances. Never send that code to anyone who asks for it. Users should know that WhatsApp does not send a verification code to a different phone number. The verification code is from your phone and if you send it to someone they will check it.

But in case, if you fall prey to this scam, there is a way you can get your stolen account back. Here is what you need to do:

1. Login to WhatsApp with your phone and verify your number by entering the 6-digit code that you receive by SMS. 2. Once you enter the 6-digit SMS code, the person using your account is automatically logged out. 3. You may also be asked to provide a two-step verification code. If you don't know this code, the person using your account may have enabled 2-Step Verification. Unfortunately, you have to wait 7 days before you can log in without the WhatsApp two-step verification code.



