Beware! This DMart WhatsApp Message is a Scam

WhatsApp is possibly one of the most popular messaging apps in the world. Its growing popularity makes it one of the preferred options for people worldwide and for scammers who are continually looking for new ways to deceive innocent users. Now, scammers have found a new way to fool WhatsApp users, and it involves free gift cards.

According to a Gadgets Report, WhatsApp Customers in India are receiving messages saying that DMart is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The supermarket chain is giving free gift cards to its customers.



The message also contains the link to a website, clicking on which WhatsApp users are directed to a fraudulent website where users have to spin a wheel to win a gift. The website says that only one gift per IP address is allowed to appear genuine. Once users spin the wheel, they are asked to share the message with other WhatsApp users to claim the prize.



1. Share with 5 groups / 20 friends on WhatsApp.



2. Click 'CONTINUE' and claim your gift card," the message on the website reads.



3.The website also asks users to keep sharing until the Blue bar below is full.



It is worth noting that this message is a scam. DMart was found in 2002 and will turn 20 in 2022. Scammers are fooling innocent WhatsApp users by luring them with free gift cards. The retail chain does not run any such scheme.







It is recommended that WhatsApp users ignore all the messages they receive on the messaging platform. It is also advisable that you refrain from forwarding such messages containing unverified information to your contacts.