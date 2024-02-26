Live
- World NGO Day 2024: Date, history and significance of the day
- Chiranjeevi blesses Varun Tej’s‘Operation Valentine’ at grand pre-release event
- IIT-Delhi , R Systems International to launch AI centre for sustainable systems
- International Polar Bear Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all you need to know about this day
- Yami Gautam's ‘Article 370’ Takes the Box Office by Storm, Leaving Vidyut Jammwal's ‘Crakk’ in the Dust
- PhonePe’s Indus Appstore crosses 1L downloads within 3 days of launch
- Made mistake by retweeting YouTuber Dhruv Rathee's video, Kejriwal tells Supreme Court
- Pankaj Udas passed away at the age of 73
- In a significant development, the TTD removed senior priest
- Nayanthara Shares Romantic Photo with Husband Vignesh Shivan from their Singapore Vacation
Just In
Bhavish Aggarwal launches India's AI chatbot 'Krutrim AI'
Ola founder and chairman Bhavish Aggarwal on Monday launched India's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot 'Krutrim AI' to take on OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.
New Delhi: Ola founder and chairman Bhavish Aggarwal on Monday launched India's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot 'Krutrim AI' to take on OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini.
The AI chatbot is now rolling out in public beta.
"As promised, starting the @Krutrim AI public beta rollout today," Aggarwal posted on X.
"This is a start for us and our first-generation product. Lots more to come and this will also improve significantly as we build on this base. Do give us your feedback," he added.
He said the chatbot will help users in more than 10 Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati and even Hinglish (a mix of Hindi and English).
"Krutrim marks the dawn of a new era in the AI computing stack for our nation. We will aim to innovate alongside the world and define future paradigms," Aggarwal stated.
The launch comes after Krutrim became the country's fastest unicorn and also the first AI unicorn in the country, after it closed its first round of funding.
The funding round, led by investors such as Matrix Partners India and others, garnered an investment of $50 million in equity at a valuation of $1 billion.